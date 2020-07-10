Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $540.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

