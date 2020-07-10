Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 151 ($1.86) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.50 ($1.82).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 145.80 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162.60 ($2.00).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

