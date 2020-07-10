Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of TSC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.04. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,961.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

