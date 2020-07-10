Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

