Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,565,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

