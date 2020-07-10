Traders Purchase High Volume of Vuzix Call Options (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,110 call options.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.11. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.71. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 373.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 873,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 153,820 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 65,126 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

