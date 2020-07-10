Traders Buy High Volume of Stein Mart Call Options (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,062 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stein Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 376.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMRT opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.10. Stein Mart has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

