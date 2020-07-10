Totally (LON:TLY) Earns Under Review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their under review rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

TLY opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

