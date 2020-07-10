TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.98

TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 177100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.