Tether Price Hits $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $9.20 billion and $22.93 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, ABCC, ChaoEX and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.01964621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, MBAex, OKEx, Upbit, Iquant, EXX, IDAX, Sistemkoin, BtcTurk, BitMart, LBank, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, FCoin, UEX, TDAX, HitBTC, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, TOPBTC, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Trade By Trade, Bibox, Bitfinex, BitForex, IDCM, ChaoEX, QBTC, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OOOBTC, BigONE, Huobi, CoinBene, Kryptono, Liqui, Binance, ABCC, B2BX, Coinut, Poloniex, C2CX, Bittrex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.