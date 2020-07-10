Tellor (TRB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. Tellor has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $7.80 or 0.00084768 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.01964797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00181093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00063449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,431,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,336,841 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

