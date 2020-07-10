Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Ted Baker stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

