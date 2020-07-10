Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Ted Baker stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $13.17.
About Ted Baker
