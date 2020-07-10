Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.07

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.07 and last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 7931700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

