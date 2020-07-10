Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $449,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,580.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRHC opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

