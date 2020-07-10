T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of TROW opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

