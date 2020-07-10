SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 14,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SYY stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

