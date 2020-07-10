Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 531,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 530,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

SNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.48. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,875 shares of company stock valued at $184,339. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.