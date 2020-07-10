Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark Sells 17,942 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 134.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.