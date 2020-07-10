SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 894,531 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,201,576. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.