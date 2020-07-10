SunTrust Banks Comments on Tenet Healthcare Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

