Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 199.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.48. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

