Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 28.6%

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) shot up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, 3,164,812 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 869% from the average session volume of 326,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

