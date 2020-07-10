Strid Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strid Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,652.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $385.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

