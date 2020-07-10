Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $21,172.50 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) insider Robin A. Walker sold 941 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $21,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STOK stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4,491.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 175,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

