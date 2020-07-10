Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash Sells 913 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $20,460.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

STOK opened at $23.40 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.