Stock Traders Buy High Volume of K12 Put Options (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 469 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 611% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,362 shares of company stock worth $4,773,470 in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in K12 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 50,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 328,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

