Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,532 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 628% compared to the average daily volume of 348 call options.

PAGP stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 160.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 3,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Plains GP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 930,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $16,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

