Stifel Nicolaus Raises Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $44.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Matson stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.81 million. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matson will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Matson by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

