Steven H. Collis Sells 19,904 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ABC opened at $96.39 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $103.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.