Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Major Shareholder Paul J. Isaac Sells 11,448 Shares

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $47,738.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of STXS opened at $4.23 on Friday. Stereotaxis Inc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

