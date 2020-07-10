Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STCM opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.05. Steppe Cement has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

