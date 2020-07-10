Stellar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $625.52 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, GOPAX and Kuna. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $625.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.01964797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00181093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00063449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00114363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,815 coins and its circulating supply is 20,443,257,550 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Liquid, RippleFox, CoinEgg, BCEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Poloniex, Gate.io, Exmo, Kuna, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Exrates, Upbit, Huobi, BitMart, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Kryptono, Binance, Ovis, Koinex, GOPAX, ABCC, Bitbns, CEX.IO, Kraken, Bittrex, CryptoMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, C2CX, Stellarport, Cryptomate and Koineks. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

