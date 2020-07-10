Stakenet (XSN) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.57 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00774209 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00167281 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 107,772,683 coins and its circulating supply is 104,272,526 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

