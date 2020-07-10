Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 2,293 Shares

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ankit Mahadevia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Ankit Mahadevia sold 754 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $10,744.50.

Shares of SPRO opened at $13.61 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

