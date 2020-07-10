Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $540,749.34 in Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $540,749.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,524.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $394,678.66.

On Friday, May 1st, Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64.

SONO opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

