Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives $12.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.06.

SOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $337.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

