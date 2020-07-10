Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman Sells 7,118 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $1,114,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lior Handelsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $264,180.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $157.18 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

