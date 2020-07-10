Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

STWRY opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Software has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

