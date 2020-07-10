Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Smartsheet worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of SMAR opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,826,950.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,507,938. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

