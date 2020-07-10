Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 40,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,826,950.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,801,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.86 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

