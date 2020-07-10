SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SINA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. SINA has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,121,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SINA by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,722,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 782,454 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,623,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after buying an additional 593,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

