Simon Hope Purchases 35,483 Shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) Stock

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) insider Simon Hope purchased 35,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £39,031.30 ($48,032.61).

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.67 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.15. Warehouse REIT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Warehouse REIT to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

