Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

