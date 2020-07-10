Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Sierra Metals posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million.

Shares of SMTS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine, which covers 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

