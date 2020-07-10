Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Declines By 5.7%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WLFC opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 128,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

