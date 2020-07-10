Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Declines By 5.7%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of WLFC opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.
