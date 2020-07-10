Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreases By 6.4%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 10.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $3,630,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Wendys by 21.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

