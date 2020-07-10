Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreases By 6.4%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
In other Wendys news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 10.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $3,630,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Wendys by 21.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
