Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Expands By 6.8%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WVE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

