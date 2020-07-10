Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rises By 5.2%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

