Short Interest in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rises By 5.3%

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Shares of TCDA opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.57. Tricida has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,547.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 32,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $968,385.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,073.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $731,610 over the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 206,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

