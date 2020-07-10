Short Interest in Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Expands By 5.6%

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of Pico stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Pico has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $11.43.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Pico had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 17.31%.

In other news, Director Eric H. Speron acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,716.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pico in the second quarter worth about $80,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Pico during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 69.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 17.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

